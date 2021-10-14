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This ENDS When We All Say NO!!!
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140 views • October 14, 2021
We are being slaughtered by a few sociopathic oligarchs and corrupt governments. The battle for the soul of humanity is at stake. It will only end when we all say NO!!!
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko on The Alex Jones Show.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=616861987bcd2f463dd20a2b
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko on The Alex Jones Show.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=616861987bcd2f463dd20a2b
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