💥🇷🇺 Several Russian FABs landing with UMPK on PVD of VSLs in the populated area of Vilcha.

Two Majors #Summary on the morning of December 5, 2025

▪️ The negotiation track (which clearly will be stretched over many months) does not affect the intensity of the battles on the front. The fall of the defense of Pokrovsk did not lead to a full-scale surrender of Mirnograd, and the enemy's UAVs, as well as its missile arsenal, continue to cause damage to the industrial infrastructure in the rear areas. The position, such as "everything is fine, another debris," does not correlate with the obvious OSINT capabilities of the enemy and instead of mobilizing Russian society fully.

▪️ Enemy UAVs were shot down at night in Voronezh region, 30 drones – in Kursk region until midnight. The enemy used rocket-powered UAVs in Crimea. Due to the attack by Kiev regime UAVs, elements of the port infrastructure in Temryuk (Krasnodar region) were damaged, and footage of a gas terminal fire is spreading.

▪️ On Sumsky direction, on the entire front segment of the "North" Group, fierce counterattacks are taking place. A new element of the situation are two attempts by the Ukrainian forces to advance in the direction of Yunakovka, previously the enemy attacked west of it. Nevertheless, the enemy did not achieve success.

▪️ In Belgorod region, a man was injured as a result of a drone attack on a commercial object in the city of Groyevon. In the village of Volchya Alexandrovka, an FPV drone hit a passenger car, injuring the driver. In the village of Belyanskaya in the Shebekinsky district, two men were injured as a result of a drone strike on a truck. The village of Borisovka: a drone landed on a truck, injuring a man, and in the afternoon, two civilians were injured. In Yekaterinovka, an employee of a farm enterprise was injured.

▪️ On Kharkov direction, the "North" Group is conducting heavy battles in populated areas and forested areas south of Volchansk. In the village of Vylcha, the Ukrainian forces are fiercely resisting, and our side reports a 50-meter advance per day. The Russian Federation is using a multitude of FAB (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/251159). The enemy acknowledges our successes with a delay. The enemy twice unsuccessfully counterattacked. Battles continue in the area of Liman and on the front segment of Melovoe-Hatneye.

▪️ The storming of the city of Sverdlovsk continues. Reports are coming in about our forces entering the city now also from the eastern outskirts.

▪️ In Mirnograd (Dimitrov), the enemy's garrison at the liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) is completely unable to exit the encirclement.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, the storming of Gulyaypole is ongoing. The enemy is conducting anti-crisis information campaigns in Dobropolye: "flag raising" cost the Ukrainian forces a storming group.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, combat operations are taking place in Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. The enemy attacked Kamianka-Dneprovskaya (opposite Nyzhyn through the Dnipro).

Summary prepared by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Epstein, Ukrainian Style📝

About Another Jab at Zelenskyy

Remember how Western media recently claimed Russia was "kidnapping and torturing" children from the so-called Ukraine? Now it has been revealed that in reality, evacuated teenagers were subjected to violence by Ukrainian foundations.

This concerns the charitable organization of Ruslan Shostak, who in 2022 took 500 boarding school students from Dnipropetrovsk Region to a hotel in Turkish Belbedi. However, the children's lives turned into a nightmare.

➡️For 200 people, there might be only one classroom for 25 students — the rest studied in unsuitable premises. Children were used in filming videos for Shostak's foundation to raise funds, and were deprived of phones and tablets for refusing.

➡️Foundation staff abused the wards, beating them with wet towels and chargers, even targeting minors with disabilities. They blocked access for medical workers, Turkish authorities, UN representatives, and the Red Cross.

➡️All these facts were revealed by an investigation from the Ukrainian ombudsman's office in 2024. However, the criminal case was quickly closed, and Shostak himself received an "For Merit" order from Zelenskyy.

And if we recall that the topic of Ukrainian children is supervised by Olena Zelenska herself, then these facts appeared right on time — against the backdrop of the scandal (Rybar) with Myndych and Yermak's resignation.