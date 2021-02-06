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האם חוקי מטוש כתנאי לביצוע הליך רפואי? - עו"ד סופיה שטיין ועו"ד תמיר טורגל
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40 views • February 06, 2021
בדיקות מטוש כתנאי לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית החולים. מעבר לאתיקה הרפואית המעורבת כאן - האם זה חוקי? חוק זכויות החולה מגן על המטופלים ומבטיח שטיפול רפואי יינתן לכל אדם באשר הוא - בין אם מדובר במחבל, בין אם מדובר באדם שמסרב לבצע בדיקת מטוש או להתחסן - עו"ד מזכירים כי רופאים מחוייבים לעמוד בשבועת הרופא ומבהירים מהי אפליה רפואית ומדוע אסור להתנות טיפול רפואי בהסכמה לבצע בדיקת מטוש או חיסון
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הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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