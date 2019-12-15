ANCIENTS IMAGE: PYRAMIDS MAGNETIC SOLAR PLASMA DEFLECTION

What this video, this image of the Primordial Waters likely show:

THE PYRAMIDS DRAWING UPON THE ELECTROMAGNETIC ENERGY OF THE EARTH TO MULTIPLY THE LORENTZ FIELD AND SAVE EARTH FROM CYCLIC SOLAR PLASMA STRIKES.



It's an image whose real original meaning has likely long been lost into a superficial understanding over the course of time.

It just popped into my mind about an hour ago, this idea. But just now I recall I had this image understanding some years ago as well.



The Ancients must've built Pyramids on both sides of the Nile. As described in my other videos. They linked them and tapped into the electromagnetic energy the Sun permeated into the Nile waters, the EZ water, as discovered by Dr. Gerald Pollack. This energy was then projected into the Magnetosphere to strengthen the Lorentz Field and deflect Solar Cyclic Plasma Waves as described by Dr. Schoch in his book www.robertschoch.com

Forgotten Civilization: The Role of Solar Outbursts in Our Past and Future Paperback – August 22, 2012



The Primordial Mound of Egypt Revealed | Ancient Architects



Dr. Gerald Pollack: the Fourth Phase of Water



All images are fair use and for educational purposes.