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Philmont Scout Ranch Ranch Hands Trek Information
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1 view • March 22, 2022
While at Philmont for a summer trek Jeff stopped by the Philmont Cattle Headquarters to talk with Jessica about the Ranch Hands Trek program. Here is all of the info on this amazing 2-week individual trek opportunity.
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Wireless Mics ➜ https://amzn.to/2PikeZ1
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DSLR Camera ➜ http://amzn.to/2G46UPd
Mobile camera ➜ https://amzn.to/2Ggdgxa
Audio recorder ➜ https://amzn.to/2TpoD9N
Video editing software ➜ https://amzn.to/2t0QDVO
Pistol grip tripod ➜ https://amzn.to/2ShJ1fY
Portable LED light ➜ https://amzn.to/2TsjMoy
Battery-powered lapel mic ➜ https://amzn.to/2MJvmZQ
Shotgun mic ➜ https://amzn.to/2sYMMZh
Camera stabilizer/handle ➜ https://amzn.to/2S3Tps4
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