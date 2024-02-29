Howard Vlieger: Exposing the Dangers of Glyphosate

Howard Vlieger calls himself a “student of the soil,” and he is a third-generation farmer in northwest Iowa. A crop and livestock nutrition adviser, Vlieger works with top scientists and researchers around the world on GMO and chemical issues. His specialty is regenerative farming, and he is an expert on glyphosate. As precinct chair for his district in the Iowa Republican Party, he is trying to expose the dangers of Big Tech and Big Brother.





Important links mentioned during the interview:

Howard Vlieger’s white paper Understanding the Basics of Glyphosate

Howard Vlieger’s contributions to iHealthTube.com

Howard Vlieger on Facebook

“You are what you eat”

Contact Howard Vlieger at [email protected]



