Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Howard Vlieger: Exposing the Dangers of Glyphosate
channel image
The New American
2320 Subscribers
36 views
Published Yesterday

Howard Vlieger calls himself a “student of the soil,” and he is a third-generation farmer in northwest Iowa. A crop and livestock nutrition adviser, Vlieger works with top scientists and researchers around the world on GMO and chemical issues. His specialty is regenerative farming, and he is an expert on glyphosate. As precinct chair for his district in the Iowa Republican Party, he is trying to expose the dangers of Big Tech and Big Brother.


 Important links mentioned during the interview:

Howard Vlieger’s white paper Understanding the Basics of Glyphosate

Howard Vlieger’s contributions to iHealthTube.com

Howard Vlieger on Facebook

“You are what you eat”

Contact Howard Vlieger at [email protected]


Keywords
glyphosatefreedomgmoconstitutionfarming

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket