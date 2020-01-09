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WHAT IS THE MATRIX?: THE TRUTH ABOUT THIS WORLD
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99 views • January 09, 2020
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internallydisplacedpeople.org
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Truthunedited
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What is the Matrix? I use it often as a metaphor to explain to others that are also caught up in the Matrix, but I recently began to question whether people truly understood what I was trying to convey. Do people really understand what the Matrix is or is it one of those general terms that people like to throw around? It's time to understand what the Matrix is.
Here are some topics you should learn more about:
http://www.truthunedited.com/educatio...
PLEASE FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
INSTAGRAM: bit.ly/Truthunedited-Instagram
FACEBOOK: bit.ly/Truthunedited-Facebook
BLOG: www.truthunedited.com
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Truthunedited
To reach me directly you can email me at [email protected]
Please give me time to respond.
Thank you greatly for watching and all of your support! May Elohim Bless You!
1776reloaded.org
Video: tinyurl.com/v3yd89l
internallydisplacedpeople.org
reposting:
Truthunedited
357K subscribers
SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/Truthunedited
DONATE: www.truthunedited.com/donate
Your support is greatly appreciated.
What is the Matrix? I use it often as a metaphor to explain to others that are also caught up in the Matrix, but I recently began to question whether people truly understood what I was trying to convey. Do people really understand what the Matrix is or is it one of those general terms that people like to throw around? It's time to understand what the Matrix is.
Here are some topics you should learn more about:
http://www.truthunedited.com/educatio...
PLEASE FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
INSTAGRAM: bit.ly/Truthunedited-Instagram
FACEBOOK: bit.ly/Truthunedited-Facebook
BLOG: www.truthunedited.com
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Truthunedited
To reach me directly you can email me at [email protected]
Please give me time to respond.
Thank you greatly for watching and all of your support! May Elohim Bless You!
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