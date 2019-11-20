20Nov19 Full Show by Topic

Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec

00:00:00 Atlanta paper that lead the attack against Richard Jewell now attacks Clint Eastwood for exposing their (and the FBI’s) lies with his new movie (that they haven’t seen)

00:04:39 So you know WHAT the RULES are, Tucker Carlson looks at how the feds treated Epstein vs their treatment of Roger Stone

00:17:45 So you know WHO RULES, witness comes forward with allegations that Bill Clinton raped him as an 8 yr old with satanic blood-ritual overtones

00:29:13 Senators don’t believe Epstein killed himself and want an investigation

00:42:17 Sweden admits there was nothing to charges against Assange — besides there’s a full on war of bombs & guns as Muslim gangs fight each other in the small country

00:54:37 ISIS prisoners expose NATO & Turkey assisting them to overthrow Syrian government

01:04:39 Amazon (CIA contractor) actor playing “Jack Ryan” (propaganda TV for CIA) sings its praises

01:14:00 India’s “oxygen bars” & China’s “canned air” show the air pollution in the countries exempted from the “Paris Climate Agreement” and the 10th Anniversary of ClimateGate — it was handled EXACTLY LIKE CLINTON’S EMAIL COVERUP

01:46:17 What Vindman’s testimony told us about his character, his lies, his connection to the “whistleblower” Eric CIA-ramella