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20Nov19 Full Show by Topic
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11 views • November 20, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
00:00:00 Atlanta paper that lead the attack against Richard Jewell now attacks Clint Eastwood for exposing their (and the FBI’s) lies with his new movie (that they haven’t seen)
00:04:39 So you know WHAT the RULES are, Tucker Carlson looks at how the feds treated Epstein vs their treatment of Roger Stone
00:17:45 So you know WHO RULES, witness comes forward with allegations that Bill Clinton raped him as an 8 yr old with satanic blood-ritual overtones
00:29:13 Senators don’t believe Epstein killed himself and want an investigation
00:42:17 Sweden admits there was nothing to charges against Assange — besides there’s a full on war of bombs & guns as Muslim gangs fight each other in the small country
00:54:37 ISIS prisoners expose NATO & Turkey assisting them to overthrow Syrian government
01:04:39 Amazon (CIA contractor) actor playing “Jack Ryan” (propaganda TV for CIA) sings its praises
01:14:00 India’s “oxygen bars” & China’s “canned air” show the air pollution in the countries exempted from the “Paris Climate Agreement” and the 10th Anniversary of ClimateGate — it was handled EXACTLY LIKE CLINTON’S EMAIL COVERUP
01:46:17 What Vindman’s testimony told us about his character, his lies, his connection to the “whistleblower” Eric CIA-ramella
00:00:00 Atlanta paper that lead the attack against Richard Jewell now attacks Clint Eastwood for exposing their (and the FBI’s) lies with his new movie (that they haven’t seen)
00:04:39 So you know WHAT the RULES are, Tucker Carlson looks at how the feds treated Epstein vs their treatment of Roger Stone
00:17:45 So you know WHO RULES, witness comes forward with allegations that Bill Clinton raped him as an 8 yr old with satanic blood-ritual overtones
00:29:13 Senators don’t believe Epstein killed himself and want an investigation
00:42:17 Sweden admits there was nothing to charges against Assange — besides there’s a full on war of bombs & guns as Muslim gangs fight each other in the small country
00:54:37 ISIS prisoners expose NATO & Turkey assisting them to overthrow Syrian government
01:04:39 Amazon (CIA contractor) actor playing “Jack Ryan” (propaganda TV for CIA) sings its praises
01:14:00 India’s “oxygen bars” & China’s “canned air” show the air pollution in the countries exempted from the “Paris Climate Agreement” and the 10th Anniversary of ClimateGate — it was handled EXACTLY LIKE CLINTON’S EMAIL COVERUP
01:46:17 What Vindman’s testimony told us about his character, his lies, his connection to the “whistleblower” Eric CIA-ramella
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