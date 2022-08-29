Everything You Need to Know About How Chlorine Dioxide Works In The Body

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Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) - how it works in the body - (clarity edited)
This video was found at https://www.brighteon.com/58dc05d9-1b14-48a5-9397-f97bf94ef768 and the audio could not really be heard. I was able to fix that problem, so decided to post it here. I will be posting this link at the original video web page.