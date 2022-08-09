LOCAL COUNCILS IN UK COMPLICIT IN MASS MURDER

Since the rollout of the COVID "vaccine", the Installation of 5G network and the increase in Chemtrails; over the last few months there has been a shocking 18% increase in ALL DEATH MORTALITY above the 5 year average in the UK. Due to their negligence local councils are responsible and should be held to account.Mark Steele reports:

LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTORS ARE FOLLOWING GUIDANCE AND RULES THAT ARE DESTROYING LIVES AND KILLING PEOPLE - WE NEED TAKE ACTION - WE HAVE THE EVIDENCE - JOIN THE RESISTANCE AND LETS MAKE THIS HAPPEN - [email protected] Link to Directors here. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/directors-of-public-health-in-england--2/directors-of-public-health-in-england





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