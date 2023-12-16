Create New Account
PIERRE KORY ON EXCESS MORTALITY, SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING, AND HIS NEW FILM
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Dec 15, 2023


President of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, Pierre Kory, MD, discusses his recent groundbreaking op-ed in The Hill reporting on the record excess mortality we are experiencing since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, Pierre breaks down the science on spike protein shedding. Finally, Dr. Kory premieres a New short film, ‘The War on Ivermectin.’


#ExcessDeaths #PierreKoryMD #TheWarOnIvermectin #FLCCC #ExcessMortality


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41h2eg-pierre-kory-on-excess-mortality-spike-protein-shedding-and-his-new-film.html

Keywords
presidentdel bigtreehighwiresheddingcovid-19covidnew filmexcess mortalitydr pierre koryspike proteincritical care alliancethe war on ivermectinfont line

