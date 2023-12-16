PIERRE KORY ON EXCESS MORTALITY, SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING, AND HIS NEW FILM

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Dec 15, 2023
President of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, Pierre Kory, MD, discusses his recent groundbreaking op-ed in The Hill reporting on the record excess mortality we are experiencing since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, Pierre breaks down the science on spike protein shedding. Finally, Dr. Kory premieres a New short film, ‘The War on Ivermectin.’
