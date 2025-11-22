Awkward: Reporter asked Mamdani if he stands by his comment saying Trump is a Fascist... Trump interjects, 'That's okay, you can just say Yes... It's easier than explaining it.'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Awkward - Reporter asked Mamdani if he stands by his comment saying Trump is a Fascist... but interjects, 'That's okay, you can just say yest... It's easier than explaining it.'
Remember when they called the guy a “communist jihadist”? U.S. politics is a full-on circus — and people swallow it like candy. (This was from yesterday, Nov 21st when visiting the White House.)
Adding, Trump on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation:
"I think it's great news for the country. It's great.
She did not give me a heads up — it doesn't matter, you know? But I think it's great."
🐻 Trump stabbed her in the back almost as hard as he did his own voters.