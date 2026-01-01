Top Psychic Reveals Why 2026 Will Be Different | Eddie Conner

See the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation athttps://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

One of America’s top psychics, Eddie Conner, rejoins the program to share his intuitive insights into what lies ahead in 2026.

After a turbulent 2025 for many, Conner explains why 2026 continues with elements of chaos—but also marks a turning point toward greater clarity, emotional settling, and hard-earned wisdom. As people begin smoothing out their lives, releasing what no longer serves them, and realigning with purpose, Conner offers perspective on how to navigate the uncertainty with intention rather than fear.

A highly sought-after soul medium, Eddie Conner is known for bringing motivation, grounding, and hope to every interview and client interaction. This conversation is both practical and uplifting—designed to help listeners understand the energetic shifts ahead and step into the coming year with confidence, awareness, and renewed direction.

Be inspired by his work and learn more at: https://EddieConner.com

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.