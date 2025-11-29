Episode #109 - The Wild Medicine Within: Myth, Muscle & the Spirit of the Earth — Seán Pádraig O’Donoghue

In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with herbalist, poet, and teacher Seán Pádraig O’Donoghue, a man who bridges myth, muscle, and medicine in his quest to heal body, heart, and spirit.





We explore:





🔹 How plants act as medicine, teachers, and ancestral bridges

🔹 The ancient Irish myth of “marrying the land” and its meaning for modern men

🔹 The surprising link between strength training and spiritual grounding

🔹 Healing emotional wounds through herbal wisdom and ritual

🔹 Reconnecting with Earth as the foundation of true power





If you’ve ever felt the call of the wild, the pull of myth, or the ache to live more soulfully, this episode will awaken something ancient within you.





