Episode #109 - The Wild Medicine Within: Myth, Muscle & the Spirit of the Earth — Seán Pádraig O’Donoghue
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
0
20 views • 1 day ago

In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with herbalist, poet, and teacher Seán Pádraig O’Donoghue, a man who bridges myth, muscle, and medicine in his quest to heal body, heart, and spirit.


We explore:


🔹 How plants act as medicine, teachers, and ancestral bridges

🔹 The ancient Irish myth of “marrying the land” and its meaning for modern men

🔹 The surprising link between strength training and spiritual grounding

🔹 Healing emotional wounds through herbal wisdom and ritual

🔹 Reconnecting with Earth as the foundation of true power


If you’ve ever felt the call of the wild, the pull of myth, or the ache to live more soulfully, this episode will awaken something ancient within you.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Seán via any of the links below:


Substack - https://seanfhocail.substack.com/

Book - The Silver Branch and the Otherworld - https://amzn.to/48Cxs9e

Book - Courting The Wild Queen - https://amzn.to/4pwLRt8

Online Classes - https://otherworldwell.com/pages/otherworld-well-hedge-school

Other Classes - https://www.matthewwoodinstituteofherbalism.com/

Private Classes - https://otherworldwell.com/collections/frontpage/products/work-with-sean-for-a-year

Columnist Contributor - https://planthealerbookstore.com/plant-healer-subscription

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


If this conversation added value to you please don't forget to like, follow, comment and share


Keywords
plantmedicineherbalismspiritualhealingtheconsciousman7podcastconsciousmasculinityseanpadraigodonoghuemythandmedicineancestralwisdommenshealingearthwisdomstrengthandspirit
