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TWO WARNINGS IN 48 HOURS
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311 views • September 07, 2021
In this segment I review the two warnings I received from UTUBE in a two day period. This system does not appear to be about having a conversation about what is and what isn't a violation, but seems to be more about suppressing the views, facts and opinions that contradict who they've chosen to follow.
Listen on podcast here: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TWO-WARNINGS-IN-48-HOURS-e17053d
Listen on podcast here: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TWO-WARNINGS-IN-48-HOURS-e17053d
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