Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Truth about Discouragement and Depression

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VA #75 Creator Reveals the Truth about Discouragement and Depression
Description:
Is depression a unique problem of physical humans? Do light beings in heaven get depressed? Is depression just a chemical imbalance in the brain or is there always a much deeper reason? Do conflicting beliefs and negative self-limiting beliefs cause depression? How can faulty beliefs that hold us back be changed? Does God ever get discouraged about the slow and uncertain progress of humanity in dealing with the interlopers working against us to darken our beliefs? Creator explains how to cope with disappointments when there is no one there to help you, and how forming a divine partnership through prayer and healing is the best answer. Join us!
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