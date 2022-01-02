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♫ Resist! ♫ (Paul Burmann)
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0 view • January 02, 2022
Resist against this Big Pharma Mafia. Want to make us slaves, with a stab under the skin, refuse this coercion and get loud!", so the outcry echoes, against the oppressive vaccination coercion with massive exclusion of all unvaccinated... it's not about rebellion, but about the goal: A new world, "in which resistance is not necessary, because the heart in me is beating for you."
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