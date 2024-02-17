Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEWS UPDATE ON DRONE DEFENSES AND THE T64B SERVES ITS PURPOSE IN UKRAINE
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
9 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
22 views
Published 20 hours ago

The T64B is being fielded and is doing well in screening operations, it is also being taken out at little cost to Russia, as predicted, I hope the crews are making it out OK. A new Drone defense vid is out with a great drone killer idea. And some play'em as I get'em Russian combat that does not go so well.


https://rumble.com/v444y9o-ukraine-uses-people-with-special-needs-on-the-front-line.-military-summary-.html LINK TO Summery Channel, Drone vid starts about 5min in.

Keywords
russiatechnologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket