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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 28 September 2020
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11 views • September 28, 2020
Need to Know (28 September 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and Michael Ivey. Coney Barrett is Trump’s SCOTUS nominee. Biden dodges SCOTUS questions. NYT distorted Trump tax coverage. FL Gov DeSantis reopens economy MASK FREE! CDC wildly inflated COVID-19 death numbers. No college students are getting COVID-19. Dems 7-step strategy to steal election… it’s in the mail. Sanders lies about Trump unwilling to leave office.Trump woos voters of color. Bloomberg violates law in FL to pay for felons to vote. World War II memorial cancelled--too white for special snowflakes.
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