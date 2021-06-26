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Professor of Medicine Fired for Public Warning about Covid Shots for Children - audio
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190 views • June 26, 2021
LISTEN TO AUDIO AT LINK WITHIN THIS ARTICLE: https://www.naturalblaze.com/2021/06/surgeon-fired-from-college-of-medicine-for-voicing-concerns-about-covid-shots-for-kids.html
"Surgeon Fired From College Of Medicine For Voicing Concerns About COVID Shots For Kids"
Via The Justice Center For Constitutional Freedom,
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms represents Dr. Francis Christian, Clinical Professor of General Surgery at the University of Saskatchewan and a practising surgeon in Saskatoon.
Dr. Christian was called into a meeting today, suspended from all teaching responsibilities effective immediately, and fired from his position with the University of Saskatchewan as of September 2021.
https://www.jccf.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/17-June-press-conference-statement-Dr.-Christian.pdf
Meeting Audio Begins at 2:50 --> https://www.dropbox.com/s/5rv1galfv8npa3g/2021-06-23_08-26-55.wav?dl=0
"Surgeon Fired From College Of Medicine For Voicing Concerns About COVID Shots For Kids"
Via The Justice Center For Constitutional Freedom,
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms represents Dr. Francis Christian, Clinical Professor of General Surgery at the University of Saskatchewan and a practising surgeon in Saskatoon.
Dr. Christian was called into a meeting today, suspended from all teaching responsibilities effective immediately, and fired from his position with the University of Saskatchewan as of September 2021.
https://www.jccf.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/17-June-press-conference-statement-Dr.-Christian.pdf
Meeting Audio Begins at 2:50 --> https://www.dropbox.com/s/5rv1galfv8npa3g/2021-06-23_08-26-55.wav?dl=0
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