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Biden Administration ‘destroying democracy at warp speed’
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130 views • March 02, 2021
The Biden Administration has – within a month – “terrifyingly” restricted liberties, according to American author Naomi Wolf.
“When I look at closing democracies throughout history … fascist and totalitarian communist governments do the same thing, they always take the same ten steps to destroy democracies,” Ms Wolf told Sky News host Chris Kenny.
“We’re seeing those ten steps taken at warp speed right now.
“What’s so depressing is to see people so scared by propaganda which is designed to terrify people into not daring to say we deserve to have our rights back.”
“When I look at closing democracies throughout history … fascist and totalitarian communist governments do the same thing, they always take the same ten steps to destroy democracies,” Ms Wolf told Sky News host Chris Kenny.
“We’re seeing those ten steps taken at warp speed right now.
“What’s so depressing is to see people so scared by propaganda which is designed to terrify people into not daring to say we deserve to have our rights back.”
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