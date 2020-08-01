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The COVID-1984 purge continues as YouTube terminates Del Bigtree's "The Highwire"
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67 views • August 01, 2020
Dan Dicks, PFT, July 30, 2020
Youtube is continuing their Covid-19(84) purge as Del Bigtree of The Highwire is latest high profile voice to be silenced by the platform. Google has once again decided they know what’s best for society when it comes to the information on health that they get access to! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth who was also recently banned by YouTube explains why this is happening, why it’s a good sign and most importantly what you should be doing about this moving forward!
Press for Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pressfortruth/
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Youtube is continuing their Covid-19(84) purge as Del Bigtree of The Highwire is latest high profile voice to be silenced by the platform. Google has once again decided they know what’s best for society when it comes to the information on health that they get access to! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth who was also recently banned by YouTube explains why this is happening, why it’s a good sign and most importantly what you should be doing about this moving forward!
Press for Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pressfortruth/
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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