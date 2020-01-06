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#1 - Will The U.S. Dollar Be The Most Important Market Of 2020?
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10 views • January 06, 2020
Welcome to Episode #1 -- The Inaugural Episode -- of Market Independence Radio!
"Will The U.S. Dollar Be The Most Important Market Of 2020?"
In this Episode --
Intro to the show: Who I am, and why I do what I do
Global Markets covered this week:
1) Dollar Index (17:00)
2) U.S. Stock Market (20:10)
3) U.S. Small Caps (25:15)
4) Interest Rates (26:50)
5) Gold (28:45)
6) Silver (32:35)
7) Bitcoin (33:30)
8) Euro (36:30)
9) Crude Oil (40:25)
10) New Zealand Dollar (potential swing trade) (44:05)
11) Copper (45:55)
12) Soybeans (48:15)
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on independence
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/anthonytsontakis
"Will The U.S. Dollar Be The Most Important Market Of 2020?"
In this Episode --
Intro to the show: Who I am, and why I do what I do
Global Markets covered this week:
1) Dollar Index (17:00)
2) U.S. Stock Market (20:10)
3) U.S. Small Caps (25:15)
4) Interest Rates (26:50)
5) Gold (28:45)
6) Silver (32:35)
7) Bitcoin (33:30)
8) Euro (36:30)
9) Crude Oil (40:25)
10) New Zealand Dollar (potential swing trade) (44:05)
11) Copper (45:55)
12) Soybeans (48:15)
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on independence
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/anthonytsontakis
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