Breathing For Energy: How To Dramatically Increase Your Energy and Squash Anxiety In Just 10 Minutes A Day

Breathing For EnergyHow To Dramatically Increase Your Energy and Squash Anxiety In Just 10 Minutes A DayYesterday was my FREE Breathing For Energy Live Virtual Event, and it looks like you didn’t catch the whole thing, Ursula.After you logged off, I revealed next-level energy-boosting and anxiety-crushing strategies that are 100% rooted in science and that go way beyond the generic breathing advice you’ve heard 100s of times before.If you’re struggling with low energy levels, or chronic stress/anxiety, this is an absolute MUST-WATCH that will be a game-changer for you…So I invite you to watch the replay and discover:A powerful 10-minute morning routine that dramatically increases energy levelsRewire your nervous system out of stress mode and dramatically decrease anxiety levelsBreathing practices to improve your fitness level and endurance dramaticallyWhy deep breathing is actually bad advice (and what the right approach is to increase your energy and decrease anxiety)Why increasing oxygen delivery to your cells is the big key to high energy (and how to do it!)The 4 keys to optimal breathing (and how to rewire your brain into doing it automatically)Why dysfunctional breathing is a common cause of brain fog and mood problems (and how improving circulation to your brain with breathing can fix it)Why breathing practices are often the secret key to helping you sleep deeper than you have since you were a kidThe 1-hour class is packed with valuable, practical content you can use right away to have more energy and less stress...- Ari