© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
International Terrorist Interview in U.S. by Greg Caton
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • November 22, 2019
Greg Caton describes a comical example of U.S. federal lunacy involving his encounter with an alleged international terrorist, Jack Greve ... convicted of making weapons of mass destruction. His weapon of mass destruction? A cigarette lighter.
A person is convicted of being an international terrorist with a cigarette lighter as his weapon of mass destruction. The feds invented many false charges just to put a whole group of Texas separatists in prison.
A person is convicted of being an international terrorist with a cigarette lighter as his weapon of mass destruction. The feds invented many false charges just to put a whole group of Texas separatists in prison.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.