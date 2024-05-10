Ukraine is Desperate, NATO war games on Russian Border , Italy Pissed , Macron is a Moron ,

To watch full Video go Here: https://rumble.com/v4t2iq9-mike-in-the-night-558-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins-.html





NATO Military Exercises Near Russian Border: NATO's large-scale military exercises near the Russian border are highlighted, suggesting preparations for potential conflict with Moscow. This indicates heightened tensions between NATO and Russia.

Tensions Between Israel and Gaza: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, with Hamas reportedly stating that the war would end if the United States intervened to stop it. The speaker also mentions negotiations for a ceasefire between the two parties.

Political Unrest in Haiti: Discussion of the dysfunctional situation in Haiti, characterized by extreme poverty, rampant violence, and political turmoil. The speaker emphasizes that such issues have deep roots spanning decades.

Prophecy for 2024: Mention of a personal video made in 2017 predicting significant shifts in 2024. The speaker expresses anticipation for potential changes in August of that year, although the specifics of the prophecy are not elaborated upon.

Other Geopolitical Developments: Various other geopolitical developments are briefly touched upon, including Ukraine's desire for F-16 fighter jets, Pentagon's aircraft shifts to Qatar, and talks about a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Cairo.

Overall, the discussion reflects on current global affairs, emphasizing the complex interplay of military, political, and social dynamics in different regions.





