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1st Quarter 2022 Oracle Consciousness Reading Plus New Year Energies By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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1 view • December 27, 2021
Happy New Year Everyone! ✨As we are about to begin a brand-new year with fresh energies in play, let's look ahead at the 1st Quarter of 2022 to see what’s brewing for the first part of 2022. Utilizing my ever-so-accurate Magical Dimensions Oracle Cards, we'll take a peek at what's to come in the collective. I’ll also share my perceptions with an overview of the energies of 2022, and I’ll give you my insights on the year ahead. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html

📅 2022 DIMENSIONS 9 WALL CALENDAR: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/store/p199/wall-calendar.html

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionpeople blogs
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