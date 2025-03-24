Trending: Ep56: Russia Accused of Heathrow Fire, UK Debt Grows By £543m A Day, & Easter Cancelled

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day.





- Demonisation of Russia in overdrive after Heathrow Airport fire.





- UK Labour Party to spend, spend, spend as nation debt grows by £543m a day.





- English Primary School cancels Easter as war on Christianity continues.





- UK Government cuts to leave taxpayers £1400 a year worse off, despite still sending Ukraine billions.





• New Content Daily

• Feature-Length Documentaries

• Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans