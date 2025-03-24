Trending: Ep56: Russia Accused of Heathrow Fire, UK Debt Grows By £543m A Day, & Easter Cancelled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day.
- Demonisation of Russia in overdrive after Heathrow Airport fire.
- UK Labour Party to spend, spend, spend as nation debt grows by £543m a day.
- English Primary School cancels Easter as war on Christianity continues.
- UK Government cuts to leave taxpayers £1400 a year worse off, despite still sending Ukraine billions.
