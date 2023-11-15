Create New Account
David McBride Trial - Day Three
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Australian barrister and military whistleblower goes on trial in the Canberra Supreme Court from November 13 to December 1 for disclosing classified information to Australia's national broadcaster, the ABC, about war crimes committed by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

His revelations resulted in a 7-part series entitled 'The Afghan Files':

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-11/killings-of-unarmed-afghans-by-australian-special-forces/8466642 

Cathy Vogan will be reporting daily from Canberra on the McBride proceedings at 9pm AEDT (5am EST, 10am GMT)

