Feel the Primary Feeling to Break Free of Stuck Mental & Emotional Reactions: Somatic Experiencing

We often add additional layers to our primary direct experiences in life. These layers include judgments, assumptions, and stories about what happened. This can be due to a coping mechanism of viewing the world conceptually or intellectually in order to not feel emotions in the body.

These coping mechanisms are intelligent decisions made by the mind and body in order to help a person survive their life due to a decrease in capacity at the time to process the entirety of their emotions. Identifying and feeling through the emotion underneath the reaction can help us break free of some of these patterns that are no longer serving us.



