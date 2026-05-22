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Alex In Russia - US Missiles Depleted - Sweden, NATO Should Help 'Direct' Drones - UK Spy Planes Over Black Sea - 5-22-2026
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Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.

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trumprussiausukdronesukraineplanesswedennatospylavrovus missilesblack seaalex christoforoudepleted
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