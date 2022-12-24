METALSAYS: "OUR CHRISTMAS HOUSE 2022 w/a 25 Foot Christmas Tree. MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM OUR HOME TO YOURS! GOD BLESS US ALL!" 12-24-2022 Christmas Eve (LINKS BELOW)

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL FROM FOREVER'S END!



Information contact email: [email protected] Call: 1(707)766-9276

Also, to talk to me online and see pictures etc. etc...

You can now follow me on my Brand New Brighteon.Social page at: https://brighteon.social/@MetalSays

Come say H and follow me on Brighteon.Social.

Thanks again for watching. Peace.