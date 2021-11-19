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Crimes Against Humanity, World War III, Fauci Covid 19 Dossier by Dr. David Martin
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150 views • November 19, 2021
It’s time you made the time to learn the truth behind Covid 19, The Vaccine and Dr. Fauci Dr. Fauci has been hard at work for decades doing nefarious things for power, influence and money. Big Pharma has been pulling the strings of Fauci and many others including Governments for decades.

Why are you okay with Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, and Astrazeneka and other companies who make the EU shot to be immune to any liability? Why are you okay with any government pushing a jab on you that has not been approved through that standard process required by the FDA? Why have they hidden all the animal trials where every animal died so they just moved forward with human trials when they knew it wasn’t safe. Why are you okay putting something in your body without knowing anything about what is in it?

It’s proven now by many top scientists and Doctors that there is luciferase, mRNA nanoparticles, SM-102, Graphene oxide and other harmful ingredients in the so called “vaccine” that don’t protect us from Covid-19, yet a large population of the World are taking the jab due to the fear created by the bought and paid for MSM. How can anyone ever give consent to something that they weren’t told what’s in it?

Dr. David Martin and Robert David Steele interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XQN9pOwj5BOu/

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interviews Dr. David Martin about Fauci, Moderna, and corruption
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQj2MwpwgTgA/

Dr. David Martin speaks to a crowd in Salt Lake City Oct 23, 2021 and walks through the patents for Covid-19 and the path that began in 1999 showing the steps Fauci and other minions of Satan have taken to create a bio-weapon to be used on humanity.
https://rumble.com/vp2uuc-mind-blowing-dr.-martin-exposes-the-great-reset-and-covid-vaccine-agenda.html

Fauci Covid-19 Dossier by Dr. David Martin: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tFDhbc56HRn-elc9MIC6HvQDU_cOsOc6/view?usp=sharing

Doctors Around the world issue Dire WARNINGS: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE:
https://api.banned.video/embed/5febc6a8c3c5ce1ce2f5f8d7


What is Luciferase? https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/what-is-luciferase

Do the Patents Prove Their plan?
Read the 248 Page Moderna Patent for the WHO Covid-19 Vaccines
https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf

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Instagram @swcloward
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