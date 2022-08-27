WATER WARS from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/water-wars/
Farmers are crying foul as the growing bottled water industry lays claim to water sources crucial to the health of much needed crops. It’s a war for water that could have a critical impact on our food supply.
#WaterWars #Farming #PolandSprings
POSTED: August 26, 2022