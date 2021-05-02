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2021-05-02 Sky News Australia - Outsiders Weather and Ice Age Watch Tidal marks contradict rising sea level theory
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251 views • May 11, 2021
Sky News host Rowan Dean says “climate change is spinning the Earth off its axis” according to the luvvies who believe oceans are rising despite contradictory evidence.
Mr Dean pointed to tidal marks on natural rock formations in Indonesia and Australia’s own Port Denison which suggest the sea level is not rising.
Mr Dean pointed to tidal marks on natural rock formations in Indonesia and Australia’s own Port Denison which suggest the sea level is not rising.
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