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Small Steps, Big Impact: The Inspiring Story of Their Wells, Medical Clinics, and Orphanages - Mike and Lori Salley (Seen on Elijah Streams)
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21 views • July 16, 2023

Mike and Lori Salley are the founders of Show Mercy International. Their organization has been working in Uganda, Africa for nearly 20 years. Their mission is to inspire people to live on purpose and fulfill the calling God has places on their lives.



The Salleys are also working in partnership with Elijah Streams spearheading water projects around the world as well as other charitable giving. Their passion is to provide opportunities for others to travel to Uganda and step past their “chicken lines” and experience God working both in and through their own lives.



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Mike and Lori Salley

WEBSITE: www.showmercy.org

FACEBOOK @showmercyintl



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