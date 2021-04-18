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Dr. Ryan Cole, CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics regarding Covid, vaccine, & treatments
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90 views • April 18, 2021
This is not a covid19 pandemic, it is a vitamin D deficiency pandemic. Ivermectin is an affordable, effective drug that has been proven through many trials. Fauci has known this but because the covid19 "vaccines" could only be approved on an "emergency" basis, other treatments had to be disavowed.
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