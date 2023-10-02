Create New Account
Strategist Adam Weiss on the Budget Battle in Congress & Polls Blaming Bidenomics.
Published Yesterday

Real America's Voice (RAV) | Dave Brody reports:


PR & Media Strategist Adam Weiss says Republicans have become much more articulate about framing their positions on battles like the budget. Weiss says a new poll shows people are increasingly blaming Biden and Democrats for a potential government shutdown.


Keywords
government spendingbudgetcongressional hearingcrshut down avertedstopgap resolution

