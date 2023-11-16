Hollywood comedian suffers VAXX poison induced PNEUMONIA

"Bill Burr Is Really Into Vaccines | Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend"
"Bill got really into vaccines during the pandemic. Plus, Conan tells Bill about the time he got shingles on his eye."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=XFOvIcJZIhA
###
"Bill Burr has PNEUMONIA!!"
"Bill the patient accuses the Lovely Nia for not taking care of him when he was sick. Lovely Nia brought receipts! this is a good one. Note: video contains VULGAR LANGUAGE."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=z4TVM9-VwQg
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.