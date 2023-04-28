Florida declares war on BigPharma: “Wrongdoing” in COVID-19 vaccinations goes to trial | www.kla.tv/25907

Ron DeSantis, Governor of
Florida, announced a statewide grand jury to investigate “any and all
wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.” Investigative
journalist Igor Chudov comments that the most important takeaway here is that
Florida will be able to subpoena all documents that Pfizer has so far hidden
from the public.
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Florida empanels statewide grand jury to investigate “wrongdoing” with respect to COVID-19 vaccines
https://stopworldcontrol.com/floridavaccines/
https://expose-news.com/2022/12/30/covid-vaccine-crimes-investigated-australia-florida-usa/?cmid=9dd4db6d-052c-4a0c-a6e9-dea53f85a891
