Florida declares war on BigPharma: “Wrongdoing” in COVID-19 vaccinations goes to trial | www.kla.tv/25907

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, announced a statewide grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines.” Investigative journalist Igor Chudov comments that the most important takeaway here is that Florida will be able to subpoena all documents that Pfizer has so far hidden from the public.



👉 https://kla.tv/25907





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Florida empanels statewide grand jury to investigate “wrongdoing” with respect to COVID-19 vaccines





https://stopworldcontrol.com/floridavaccines/





https://expose-news.com/2022/12/30/covid-vaccine-crimes-investigated-australia-florida-usa/?cmid=9dd4db6d-052c-4a0c-a6e9-dea53f85a891