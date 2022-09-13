China’s Inflation Slows More Than Expected Signaling Continuing Weak Economy

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kc1aea9
09/09/2022 China’s consumer inflation unexpectedly moderated in August while producer price growth slowed more than expected, which is indicative of weak demand. The zero-COVID policy continues to drag in its economy