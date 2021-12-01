Dr. Vernon Coleman: Evidence That They Knew the COVID Jab Would Kill Thousands

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Recently released FOIA documents prove that in February 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew the COVID-19 clot shot was going to kill or main thousands of healthy people.
Documents: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Documents: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/evidence-they-knew-covid-jab-would-kill-thousands