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PAKISTAN - Protestors out in the Streets of Peshawar after 'Imran Khan' was Sentenced to '3 Years in Jail & Disqualified from Politics' - in a Dubious Case
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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41 views • August 05, 2023

5.5 magnitude Earthquake jolts Pakistan today too... sign of anger?

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for fraudulent sale of valuables from the state treasury.

Protestors out in the streets of Peshawar after Imran Khan was sentenced to 3 years in Jail & disqualified from politics in a dubious case.

: (

 Imran Khan arrested in Pakistan. He was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of corruption offenses in the same gift case (https://t.me/R_Diplomat/2120).


After today’s verdict, Imran technically stands disqualified from holding any public office for five years under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.


I recall that the case filed by the ruling party legislators is based on a criminal complaint filed by the Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP).


Meanwhile, as early as August 9, Sharif's cabinet is expected to resign. The National Assembly (lower house) will be dissolved. Prior to the elections (October-November), for a maximum of 90 days, Pakistan will be governed by an interim government.


Probably at the beginning of the week (August 7-8), we will learn about the candidacy for the post of head of the interim government.


Sharif is actively consulting with the leader of the second influential party, the PPP, Asif Ali Zardari. Even if Khan's PTI is not outlawed, the chances are very slim. Given the historical experience of Pakistan and the movements of the United States, they simply do not exist.


This time Khan was taken into custody without any serious resistance. However, almost immediately after, new protests broke out in the country, now engulfing Peshawar, Lahore, Mianwali, Bajaur and Bahawalpur.


There's another very interesting moment. The current cabinet approved the signing of a security pact with the United States, which is an important step that may, among other things, open the way for Islamabad to purchase American weapons. Well, apparently, so many efforts in Ukraine were made by Islamabad not in vain.



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