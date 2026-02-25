TCR 2026 - Episode 07

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neville Archibald and Robert Klinck discuss current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.skynews.com.au/business/finance/capital-gains-tax-discount-has-made-housing-less-affordable-australian-council-of-trade-unions-president-claims/news-story/eca8f613e75e870442bb6cc36b2cb06e
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/melbourne-jogger-investigated-by-police-over-homophobic-outburst/news-story/edfbe8e2db24e4fd7314c260ad2b8674
https://www.skynews.com.au/business/finance/capital-gains-tax-discount-has-made-housing-less-affordable-australian-council-of-trade-unions-president-claims/news-story/eca8f613e75e870442bb6cc36b2cb06e
https://www.eurocanadians.ca/2024/05/canada-to-imprison-anyone-who-has-ever-posted-hate-speech-online
https://www.allsides.com/story/free-speech-great-britain-averages-12000-arrests-year-online-speech