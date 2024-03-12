Overcoming Narcissistic Abuse ~ Tanya Veith ~ Part 7/12

INFORMATION





This is an educational series about narcissism, created to illustrate how narcissistic relationships can damage mental health. The purpose of this series is to hopefully break the stigmas associated with these mental issues, and to give hope to the narcissists that they can change through Biblical teachings. Parts 1 to 9 contain a true story illustrating these effects, and parts 10, 11, and 12 contain information about narcissism, divided into three sections, mind, body, and spirit. Parental guidance is advised for under 18's.





https://mentaldiscoveries.co.za/