STATE OF MICHIGAN IS NOW A "DEATH CAMP" Confirmed By Leaked Letter & Governor Mandates -1859-6P

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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1859 - Friday - March 27, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/GVpXzoUbzI8
STATE OF MICHIGAN IS NOW A "DEATH CAMP" Confirmed By Leaked Letter & Governor Mandates
A draft letter by one of southeast Michigan’s major hospital systems was leaked online Thursday revealing the hospital’s policy to prioritize care for “patients who have the best chance of getting better” in the event of a shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic. STATE OF MICHIGAN IS NOW A “DEATH CAMP” Confirmed By Leaked Letter & Governor Mandates – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/gRB730qtfEu
GUEST: In 2010, Maryam Henein’s 15-year career as an investigative journalist, entrepeneur, and producer hit a milestone with the release of her award-winning documentary Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. It also marked her directorial debut. Maryam’s other credits include programs for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald, and Morgan Spurlock—plus, she co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Her articles have appeared in several publications including the Los Angeles Times, Maxim, Science & Spirit Magazine, and Penthouse.
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