Salak, Snake Fruit, Fruta de Serpiente, All You Ever Wanted to Know

Salak, Snake Fruit, Fruta de Serpiente, All You Ever Wanted to Know9 Amazing Health Benefits of Salak (Snake Fruit)The skin of this fruit looks like a snake, that’s why it has an uncanny presence. It contains a sweet pineapple flavoured flesh inside. Salak is called snake fruit as well. It is considered to be crispy like an apple. It contains three structures inside, which are more like cloves and have an inedible seed each. It mostly grows in Java and Sumatra, south asian islands of Malaysia, Maluku, and Sulawesi.11 Health Benefits of Salak Fruit (Snake Fruit)Salak – Snakefruit (Salacca zalacca)Salak palm or snake fruit (Salacca edulis or Salacca zalacca) is a high value understory species for tropical agroforestry plantings. Salak palm is native to southeast Asia in wet tropical lowland climates. At higher elevations the “Bali” variety can be grown. It produces a delicious fruit, eaten out of hand, with a taste similar to apple and lemon like. Its sweeter than honey, sour like a pineapple and incredibly juicy. Its flesh is slightly acidic, giving your tongue a citrus like tingle. There are usually 3 Seeds per fruit. Salak fruits mature five to seven months after pollination.Google has suspended me from all their products,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)