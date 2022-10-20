French TV Channel Suddenly "lost the connection" when Correspondent in Kherson - Began to Say that Ukraine was "Attacking Civilian Infrastructure and Even Hospitals"..

French TV Channel Suddenly 'lost the connection' with Donbass Correspondent Who Began to Say that Ukraine was Attacking Civilian Infrastructure and Even Hospitals.

« We're joining our special correspondent in Ukraine Anne-Laure Banse.

— You're not far from Kherson. Why do Russian want to evacuate civilian from the city?

— The evacuation of this city happens in view of the fast advancement of Ukrainian troops towards this city in the course of their counterattack, which is currently underway in the south of this country for Russian soldiers in the field. The city of Kherson, I must say, was annexed by the Russian army at the end of September and currently is a regular object of the strikes by Ukraine at its infrastructure, such as hospitals...

...oh, we've lost Anne-Laure Banse ... »



