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The Trueman Show #29 Dr Reiner Fuellmich
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My Americana
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44 views • July 05, 2021
Published on Jun 10, 2021
The Trueman Show #29 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich This is the 29th episode of The Trueman Show. This time with no one other than German/American lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner did a lot of big cases against big corrupt companies like Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Kuehne Nagel. Since the Corona narrative has been pushed, he and his colleagues also do a lot of international cases against governments worldwide for taking ‘measures’ against the spread of a so-called virus.

We sat down in his office in Germany to talk about what he is up to at the moment, about the theory that the ‘virus’ escaped a lab, about the so called vaccines, about who is behind all this, what we can do to create a better future and way more.

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Subtitles by: Nienke Groenendijk
Keywords
nuremberg trialscovid hoaxthe great resetdr reiner fuellmich
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy