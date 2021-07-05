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The Trueman Show #29 Dr Reiner Fuellmich
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44 views • July 05, 2021
Published on Jun 10, 2021
The Trueman Show #29 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich This is the 29th episode of The Trueman Show. This time with no one other than German/American lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner did a lot of big cases against big corrupt companies like Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Kuehne Nagel. Since the Corona narrative has been pushed, he and his colleagues also do a lot of international cases against governments worldwide for taking ‘measures’ against the spread of a so-called virus.
We sat down in his office in Germany to talk about what he is up to at the moment, about the theory that the ‘virus’ escaped a lab, about the so called vaccines, about who is behind all this, what we can do to create a better future and way more.
Did you like the video? Please subscribe to my channel and share the video with as many people as possible. LOVE
Subtitles by: Nienke Groenendijk
The Trueman Show #29 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich This is the 29th episode of The Trueman Show. This time with no one other than German/American lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner did a lot of big cases against big corrupt companies like Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Kuehne Nagel. Since the Corona narrative has been pushed, he and his colleagues also do a lot of international cases against governments worldwide for taking ‘measures’ against the spread of a so-called virus.
We sat down in his office in Germany to talk about what he is up to at the moment, about the theory that the ‘virus’ escaped a lab, about the so called vaccines, about who is behind all this, what we can do to create a better future and way more.
Did you like the video? Please subscribe to my channel and share the video with as many people as possible. LOVE
Subtitles by: Nienke Groenendijk
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