Stew Peters Show: Steve Kirsch On Exposing BBC’s Vaxx Lies In Britain

Steve Kirsch On Exposing BBC’s Vaxx Lies In Britain, Pharmacies To Become Abortion Mills! Tony Nikolic points out the only rational way for Australia to move forward is to acknowledge the wrongs, prosecute those responsible, and ensure that our highest institutions remain independent and free.

The Australian government mandated harm and the vaccine rollout was really a nationwide clinical trial.

Joe Biden’s FDA is trying to undo the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade by making pharmacies into depopulation centers!

Susan Swift is here to shed light on Big Pharma’s plan to make massive profits selling dangerous abortion pills.

The United Kingdom is seeing 600K in excess deaths which is a 50 year high!

Steve Kirsch is here to explain why the drug companies won’t take him up on his 1 million dollar wager to prove vaccines are safe and effective.

